Every player will get his chance vows Fleetwood boss Sheridan

Fleetwood Town boss John Sheridan says every member of his squad will be vital in the final 11 games, with several first-teamers set for some minutes today.

Head coach Sheridan is expected to give some senior players a run-out in the Lancashire FA Senior Cup semi-final against AFC Fylde at Poolfoot Farm (1pm). The winners will face Bury in next month’s final in Leyland.

Town remain in the relegation zone after Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Plymouth and have not won in League One for two months.

Sheridan, who has not given any game-time to experienced midfielder Bobby Grant in either match since taking the reins from Uwe Rosler, says he wants those players who have not yet been involved to be disappointed.

But he insists their time will come in this final stretch. “I know what Bobby is all about. He is a clever player,” Sheridan said.

“He’s probably disappointed he is not playing. I want them all to be disappointed if they are not playing.

“I’ve got 20 players and I’ve explained to them that while I am here they will all get an opportunity. I need them nice and fresh and ready. We will play games for the lads who have not been playing and I want them ready for the next 11.”

Centre-half Cian Bolger, who celebrated his 26th birthday yesterday, is a doubt for Saturday’s visit to Charlton after missing out last weekend with a groin injury.

Sheridan said: “Someone struck a ball, and Cian has blocked it and tweaked his groin. Hopefully it will not be too long. He had a fitness test on Saturday morning but it is just a bit sore.”

Sheridan recalled club captain Nathan Pond in Bolger’s place, while giving chances to Gethin Jones and Jack Sowerby.

The Town boss said: “Gethin probably did not think he was going to play. I made changes and they did not let themselves down.

“We wanted three points and didn’t get them. I felt we were very unlucky.

“I honestly did not think we were going to lose the game but I got a bit disappointed after we scored because I don’t think we took quality care of the ball.

“We were rushing a little bit too much. Once we deservedly got the equaliser I felt we got a bit scrappy.

“Everyone was trying to rush instead of taking care of the ball. Obviously I’d have liked three points but it’s very tight down there and it is a good point.”

Admission is free for this afternoon’s 1pm kick-off.