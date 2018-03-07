Escape artist Sheridan's positive vibes at Fleetwood

He can out-do Harry Houdini when it comes to engineering a great escape act and John Sheridan will draw on all his experience as he bids to keep Fleetwood Town in League One.

Sheridan kept this Saturday’s visitors Plymouth Argyle in the Football League in 2012-13.

He has built up a reputation for keeping clubs above the trapdoor, having also steered Oldham from the drop and stabilised Newport County in 2015-16, when the Welsh club retained its League Two status.

His predecessor Uwe Rosler had no experience of managing a relegation battle in English football and now Sheridan is ready to undertake another rescue mission.

His only game so far was the 1-1 home draw with MK Dons which ended Town’s eight-match losing run.

Town have since dropped into the drop zone after last Saturday’s game at Oxford was frozen off

But Sheridan is used to this sort of situation. He said: “I’ve done this for the last two or three years, going into Oldham and into Plymouth and Newport in this situation, so I think I have got to try to do things the best way I feel and try to be relaxed as much as I can.

“But I know the importance of the club staying in this division. That is my mindset and my focus, and that is all I’m going to try to do.

“There is only one thing on my mind but I’m realistic. We know the importance of trying to get the next win and get the points.

“I’ve mentioned the points tally I think we will possibly need (he stated 52 on arrival at the club; Town have 37), so we need to get there as quickly as we can.

“Winning breeds confidence into any team but I think there is a bit of a vibe about.

“Even in the short time I have been here, just to get a draw probably felt like a win after losing previous games.

“It would be nice to get a win early to give us a bit of confidence.”

Sheridan has sympathy for Rosler, adding: “I don’t like any manager losing his job. We are all in it together. I’ve had it myself. You just look at it and think, ‘What has gone wrong?’

“When you finish fourth in the league last year, and now... I think once you get in that rut sometimes you just get caught up in it, probably thinking you are going to lose games and not looking forward to playing.

“But from what I have seen I think it is nice and bright. There is a bit of energy about us and the players definitely have a big belief they can stay in the league.”