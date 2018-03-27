England outing for Fleetwood Town kid Crellin

Fleetwood boss John Sheridan praised young shot-stopper Billy Crellin as the World Cup winner starred for England once again.

The 17-year-old played 90 minutes for England Under-18s in Friday’s 2-1 win over Argentina and 45 minutes in the 2-1 victory over Belarus on Monday evening.

The young, homegrown shot-stopper has risen through the ranks at Town with the club fending off interest from Championship side Wolves in January.

He is yet to make his first team bow but regularly travels with the squad and is expected to be back on the coach for the League One trip to AFC Wimbledon.

And Sheridan says it is credit to the youngster, who was part of England’s U17 World Cup winning squad last term, as well as the academy and coaching staff at Town for aiding his elevation to national standard.

He said: “It is brilliant recognition for the club.

“He’s at little Fleetwood and he has gone away with England.

“It is good on the club and the people in the academy and at the club bringing him on to enable him to be in the England set-up.”