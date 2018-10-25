Eastham wants to make history as Fleetwood Town target first Blackpool win

Ash Eastham wants to make history and be part of the first Fleetwood Town team to beat Blackpool in the league.

The former Seasider has featured in two of the four league meetings between the two sides.

He was part of the Town team that drew 0-0 at Highbury last term and then lost 2-1 at Bloomfield Road.

Wes Burns (pictured) had been the first Fleetwood player to score against the Seasiders in the league.

But Viv Solomon-Otabor’s 88th minute effort and Armand Gnanduillet’s last-gasp winner ensured Blackpool picked up the win.

And after the pain of that near miss Eastham wants to reward the Town fans by making history on Saturday.

He said: “It felt like we were close to doing that.

“We had a great following at Bloomfield last year; unfortunately we just could not get it over the line.

“We are really targeting this one. We are putting an importance on this game for the fans because they deserve it.

“It is a local derby, they want the bragging rights and it is one we are looking forward to and shifting momentum of the Fylde coast and bringing it over to our side.

“I think Blackpool will bring a decent following.

“I’d like to think it will be a sellout and that we can really get the fans behind us because we are looking forward to it as a team.

“There is always a bit more of an edge to a local derby.

“The tackles, headers, physical battles will be there on Saturday.

“They are a team in good form on Saturday so we know we have to be ready.

“We are confident of getting a result.

“We want to give the fans something to cheer about.

“I really want to take three points on Saturday because we are both on similar points.

“You need to make sure you stay in touching distance with that pack towards the top of the league.”

Tenth-placed Blackpool are two points ahead of Joey Barton’s 13th-placed side.

They have only lost once in the league all season, when they were beaten 2-1 by Portsmouth back in August.

Since then they have gone 11 matches unbeaten in the league and Eastham is not surprised by their start to the season.

He said: “You look at the squad they have got.

“They have got a lot of experience, a lot of knowhow in this league.

“I’ve played against them the last couple of seasons, they are a hard-working, tough side to beat. It will be a hard test on Saturday, one we are hoping to win.”