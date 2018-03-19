Draws taking Sheridan closer to 'main objective' at Fleetwood

John Sheridan remains unbeaten as Fleetwood boss after his third successive draw lifted Town out of League One’s bottom four.

John Sheridan remains unbeaten as Fleetwood boss after his third successive draw lifted Town out of League One’s bottom four.

Their 0-0 draw at play-off chasers Charlton saw Town leapfrog Northampton, who visit Highbury this Saturday, on goal difference. However, MK Dons are just a point behind both clubs after back to back wins.

Town have a game in hand on the Cobblers and the Dons,which they play away to fellow relegation battlers Rochdale tomorrow.

Sheridan said: “This club had lost eight in a row – now they are unbeaten in three.

“Since I’ve come in, three solid performances and I think we are doing okay.

“Our main objective is to stay out of the bottom four. We’d like more points but we have moved out of that bottom four and that is a big plus for us.

“We have some tough games coming up and we went to a tough place on Saturday, where people might not have expected us to get something.

“Full credit to the players, who have done really well since I have come in and are responding to what I’m trying to get.

“We have two tough games this week against teams in and around us – Rochdale and Northampton.”

Sheridan was pleased with the battling performance, with a number of strong blocks by man of the match Ashley Eastham and company securing a first clean sheet in the league this year.

The Town boss added: “I don’t think we have played great but we created a couple of really good chances again. Unfortunately we did not take one but I think we defended as a team and worked our socks off to get something from the game.

“Charlton are a decent team. You can see they have got good players in there but it could be a really valuable point going into the end of the season.

“We had some great blocks from the players and some good chances ourselves.

“Their keeper made a great save from Ashley Hunter and from Jack Sowerby with his follow-up.

“It is a good point. It was a long trip to play a team who are going for the play-offs. We have worked hard to get something out of the game.”