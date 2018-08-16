Did Fleetwood Town midfielder Kyle Dempsey predict another cup clash with Jamie Vardy's Leicester City?

Is Fleetwood Town star Kyle Dempsey a soothsayer? It seems the midfielder might have guessed a reunion with Jamie Vardy and Leicester City was on the cards for their historic League Cup clash.

Joey Barton's League One side will travel to the Premier League outfit on the week commencing August 27.

It is the first time Town will compete in the second round of the competition in their history.

But it is not the first time ex-player Vardy's Leicester have made history with Fleetwood Town.

Vardy fired Fleetwood to the football league in 2012 before joining Leicester.

A Premier League winners medal and numerous England caps later his Foxes side became the first top tier side to compete against Town competitively in the FA Cup last term.

Then manager Uwe Rosler's side held Leicester to a 0-0 draw at Highbury but lost 2-0 at the King Power.

Now Town head to Vardy's Leicester with a new boss Barton and speaking before tonight's draw Dempsey reminisced against that double header and was hoping for a Premier League repeat after Town dumped League Two side Crewe out in the first round on penalties for the first time earlier this week.

Dempsey said: "The two ties which we played against Leicester were really good for us.

Especially as young pros, it was great experience playing against players of that calibre and some of the best in the world.

"If we are fortunate to get one of those teams it will be good for the club and the squad to test ourselves against those teams."