Diagouraga: No regrets over joining Fleetwood

Toumani Diagouraga says he does not regret choosing Fleetwood Town over Plymouth Argyle in January as he prepares to face his former club at Highbury tomorrow.

Diagouraga chose to join Town when his three-month Pilgrims contract ran out after the 3-0 win over Bury.

The 30-year-old’s goal in that game helped Plymouth climb above Town and into the top half of the table.

And Derek Adams’ men have gone from strength-to-strength since, charging into a play-off spot with a 19-point haul since Diagouraga’s exit.

Town have picked up a measly four points in that time and are now in the relegation zone, form that saw Uwe Rosler lose his job.

New head coach John Sheridan is aiming to do what he did at Argyle in 2013 and keep Fleetwood up.

Considering the contrasting fortunes of the two clubs he has played for this season, former Leeds player Diagouraga was asked if he regretted his move but said: “No, you can never regret what you do in life.

“I came here for the project and it is not a six- month project – it is a year, two years, three... and I’m sure the club will push on.”

That project was sold to Diagouraga by his ex-Brentford boss Rosler, who knew the Frenchman was keen to return north for family reasons after his contract at Leeds was terminated by mutual consent in August.

Rosler signed Diagouraga on an 18-month deal to add experience, but since impressing and scoring in a 2-1 debut win at Southend, the midfielder has failed to reproduce his Plymouth form.

And as Town prepare for Sheridan’s second game in charge, Diagouraga described his predecessor’s exit as “very sad”.

He added: “I’ve known him (Rosler) for a lot of years and it is never nice to see a manager lose his job, especially when you have a close relationship with them.

“I’ve settled in really well. The lads have made me feel welcome and I’m happy to be here.”

One player in the Plymouth ranks who Fleetwood Town fans know all about is their Wembley play-off final hero Antoni Sarcevic.

Diagouraga has kept in touch with his former Devon team-mates and is pleased they have turned their season around.

He said: “They look like they might make the play-offs, so I am happy for them.”

Manager Adams revealed the Plymouth camp has been hit by a sickness bug in the build-up to tomorrow’s game but Diagouraga said: “Nobody has told me about that. I didn’t know.”