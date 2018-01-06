Departing Plymouth midfielder Diagouraga expected to sign for Fleetwood Town

The Gazette understands experienced midfielder Toumani Diagouraga is on his way to Fleetwood Town.

Diagouraga's contract at Town's fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle expired after today's 3-0 win over Bury but it is understood he has turned down the chance to stay at Argyle to join Fleetwood.

Diagouraga, 30, scored against Bury in what will now be his final game for the Pilgrims.

He confirmed his departure to the fans by saying goodbye to the Green Army after the final whistle.

Diagouraga has been instrumental in Derek Adams' side upturn in fortunes since his arrival as a free agent in October with that Bury win moving them up into the top half of the table.

But despite Argyle offering the midfielder a six month and an 18-month contract the Gazetted understands that he has decided to return to the North.

The midfielder left Championship club Leeds by mutual consent in August, his family are still based in Yorkshire and that is believed to have swayed his decision to pick Town as his new destination.

Sources at Town have informed the Gazette that the experienced midfielder will sign for Fleetwood this transfer window.

The six foot two Frenchman will add some much needed experience and height to Uwe Rosler's midfield.

The midfielder will become the club's third January signing after two arrived earlier in the week.

The club forked out a six-figure sum for Scunthorpe forward Paddy Maddy and signed Everton full-back Gethin Jones.

And now it looks as though Town will bolster their midfield by securing the services of the former Brentford and Peterborough man.