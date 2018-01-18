Departing Fleetwood midfielder Haughton’s fond farewell

Nick Haughton leaves Fleetwood Town with no hard feelings, thanking everyone at the club as he departs to Salford City.

Haughton was crowned Fleetwood’s young player of the year in the 2014/15 season, but after making 30 appearances for Town in League One he found first-team opportunities limited after the arrival of Uwe Rosler in the summer of 2016.

Now after a blistering 25-game, 13-goal loan spell at National League North side Chorley, the 23-year-old has been snapped up by their non-league rivals and leaders of the division Salford City for an undisclosed fee.

Haughton penned a two-and-a-half-year deal and thanked everyone at Fleetwood – as well as Chorley and their manager Matt Jansen – as he embarks on a new chapter.

He said: “I just want to say thank you to everyone at Fleetwood for my time there – a very ambitious club that is only going in one direction.

“I appreciate the opportunity I was given. I’ve had some great times there and met some friends for life.”