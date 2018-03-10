Dempsey should be Fleetwood Town’s goal-den boy

He’s yet to get off the mark this term and Fleetwood Town boss John Sheridan says midfielder Kyle Dempsey should be scoring more goals.

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Dempsey is yet to hit the mark this term while his fellow midfielder George Glendon is yet to score a Football League goal.

Of the other predominantly central midfielders Toumani Diagouraga, who left today’s opponents Plymouth Argyle for Town in January, will be looking to add to his one-goal tally with Markus Schwabl also without a league goal.

Harrison Biggins hasn’t scored – though he’s only had one league start – while Bobby Grant and Jack Sowerby have chipped in with a few goals .

And Sheridan says that Dempsey, who scored double figures in his breakthrough season at Carlisle, should be aiming for around seven to eight goals.

Speaking on the lack of goals from midfield, Sheridan said: “I look around and I’ve asked Kyle and Glendon.

“Kyle has not scored a goal all season and he should be getting seven or eight goals a season in my eyes and what I know of him and what I have seen of him over the years.

“It is important you have got players from other areas scoring goals.

“But like I say if you are playing (Conor) McAleny, (Ash) Hunter and (Paddy) Madden and Jordy Hiwula, give them that freedom to start scoring goals.

“Midfielders have got to have a responsibility, you can’t have everyone going forward.

“But Kyle Dempsey should definitely be scoring more goals.”

Though Sheridan says he is focused on shoring up the other end as Town bid to end a dismal home run that has seen them last win at Highbury in October.

He said: “I think a big problem with the team this year is the goals they have let in.

“We have got to stay solid and we have got to try and win games.

“We have got to get points on the board.

“We have got to go out with the mindset that we are going to try and score goals and that is something that we have worked hard on.

“But at the same time we need to be disciplined and know when to do things and not do things.

“Hopefully we are going to create chances and score one or two goals.”