Dempsey out to attack and win at Highbury for Fleetwood legend Lowery

Fleetwood midfielder Kyle Dempsey says the whole club will not be the same without Highbury stalwart Ted Lowery as the club prepares for its first game after his passing.

READ MORE: Pilley's tribute to Lowery

Lowery died on Friday, aged 87, after a short illness

Fleetwood midfielder Kyle Dempsey says the whole club will not be the same without Highbury stalwart Ted Lowery as the club prepares for its first game after his passing.

Lowery died on Friday, aged 87, after a short illness.

And as Town prepare to host Northampton in a crunch relegation clash, Dempsey paid his respects to the long-time volunteer, who has been a friendly face at the club since 1978.

Dempsey said: “Devastating news. He was the true definition of a legend! The place won’t be the same without him. Such a great bloke and will be really missed from everyone.”

The club will be holding a minute’s silence and will celebrate Lowery’s life at the game against Northampton on Saturday.

Dempsey is keen to get three points and his first goal of the season. He said: “I’ve been lacking with assists and goals.

“I feel this goal is going to allow me to get a lot more assists and I do think the goals will come from me.”

Dempsey believes those goals will come due to a licence to attack given to him by boss John Sheridan.

Sheridan has urged Dempsey to push further forward and it was the midfielder’s strike against Rochdale which set up Paddy Madden to open the scoring in their 2-0 midweek win.

Dempsey is enjoying his new role as Town bid to make it five unbeaten since Sheridan took over from Uwe Rosler last month.

He added: “At the start of the season I was more defensive and I wasn’t even thinking of linking up or attacking.

“When the new manager came in, he said he does not want me thinking too much about the defensive side. He wants me creating things and producing for the attacking players.

“That is what you saw on Tuesday night. When I have got the ball and my first thought is to drive at the defence. I forced a save and we got the goal.

“Saturday is another massive game and a chance for us to pull teams back into the relegation fight.

“I think all we can concentrate on is getting the three points and keeping a clean sheet.

“Every single time we keep a clean sheet, I feel we are going to score a goal and win the game with the attacking players we have got.

“I think we have looked a lot more solid as a unit, like we did last year. We haven’t been conceding the goals like we were doing.

“You can see there is a lot more freedom with the attacking players. They are expressing themselves a lot more and I feel it is all combining together and working well.

“Northampton are down there and it will be a tough battle. We are down there too and we have to get ourselves out of it. The only way is by winning games and getting points.”

Former Town loan player Chris Long is a doubt after missing the Cobblers’ last two games due to a back injury.

But the Burnley loan man does make it back on to the Highbury pitch, Dempsey will be certain to give him a feisty welcome.

He said: “It will be nice to see Longy. He is just treated as the opposition. He is not treated as a mate.”

Dempsey says the players want to reward the fans with a much-needed home win, which would be their first since October.

He said: “I think it would be massive for the fans. I feel we owe them a lot.

“If they have seen the games the new gaffer has taken charge of, they will see we are creating a lot of chances and should really have won more.

“ A home win on Saturday will be massive for us and for the fans.”