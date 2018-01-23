Defender Baily Cargill's loan spell at Fleetwood cut short by Bournemouth

Baily Cargill's season long loan spell at Fleetwood Town has come to an early end as he was recalled by parent club Bournemouth.

The Gazette understands Cargill, 22, has been recalled by the Premier League side with a view to loaning him out elsewhere, with SPL side Partick Thistle believed to be interested in the left-footed centre-back.

The defender made 18 appearances in all competitions for Fleetwood but has not featured for Uwe Rosler's side in the league since he was subbed off at half-time in the 2-0 defeat to Gillingham in December.

He's found game time limited since that clash and he made his last appearance for the League One side in the 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy win over Bury.

And the club wished him all the best in his future career.

A spokesman said: "Everyone at the club would like to wish Baily all the best for his future career, and thank him for his efforts whilst at Fleetwood Town."

Cargill also thanked the club and wished them well for the rest of the season.

He said: "Thanks to everyone at the club, met a lot of good people and made some good friends. All the best for the rest of the season."