David Ball has warned Fleetwood Town that his new Bradford City side have found their bite

David Ball has stressed his Bradford City team is a different beast to the one Town faced earlier this season.

Ball was not part of the Bantams side that lost 2-1 at Highbury in September under former boss Michael Collins.

The attacker joined Bradford at the end of August on loan from Rotherham United, for whom he had left Fleetwood in the summer of 2017 following five years with the club.

But he had to wait to make his City debut in the 3-2 defeat to Blackpool on September 8.

When Ball joined the Bantams they were battling it out at the wrong end of the table.

They might still be 22nd in the table but Ball feels that David Hopkin's side are starting to achieve their full potential as they prepare to welcome 10th-placed Town to Valley Parade.

He said: “I think if you look at the team on paper, it is probably one of the strongest teams in the league.

“It lost its way at the start of the season, but like anything, it takes time.

“The team is coming together and I think over the last two months you have seen what the team can do.

“With the fanbase and the atmosphere it creates, it is a great place to play football.

“I think, as a team, we have come in the right direction.

“We have got a team that attacks on the front foot, a high energy team.

“There are some names there that a lot of teams in League One would want in their team.”