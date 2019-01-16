Darlington attacker Harvey Saunders latest hotshot bidding to follow in Jamie Vardy's footsteps as he clinches Fleetwood Town transfer

Fleetwood Town have again raided non-league for an attacker as Darlington's Harvey Saunders becomes the latest young hotshot bidding to follow in Jamie Vardy's footsteps.

Vardy joined Town for the 2011-12 from Halifax Town and his 31 goals helped clinch promotion to the Football League.

A move to Leicester City followed for a player who now has a Premier League title and 26 England caps to his name.

Town have a history of plucking players from lower leagues. Their six-goal, 12-assist attacker Ash Hunter joined from Ilkeston in 2015, while forward Ashley Nadesan also joined from non-league.

Nadesan has had to bide his time since his 2016 summer switch from Horley Town.

The 24-year-old made his first League One start for the club in the 2-2 draw with Oxford United last Saturday,

And Saunders, 21, will also have to wait before he is in contention to make his Football League bow for Town.

The attacker has joined on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee and will return to Darlington for the remainder of the season

The 21-year-old made his debut for the National League North side in January 2017 and scored his first goal two months later against Worcester City.

Saunders has started 25 matches this campaign, netting 11 times.

Town boss Barton sees it as an exciting transfer considering Town's record with non-league forwards.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Harvey to our football club. Given the history the club has with signing non-league players, this is a very exciting transfer for all parties.

“Harvey will return to Darlington for the rest of the season, which allows him to continue his

development, before returning to join us in pre-season.”