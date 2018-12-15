Coyle set for Fleetwood Town return as team-mates are hamstrung

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has revealed that Lewie Coyle is in contention to face Burton Albion today – but Wes Burns and James Husband will not feature.

Coyle had picked up a rib injury in the FA Cup win at Guiseley and missed the defeat at Luton Town last Saturday.

The Leeds United loanee has trained though and is in Barton’s plans for the clash with Albion at Highbury.

However, hamstring injuries mean that Burns and Husband will miss out.

“We lost Hubby and Wes last week,” Barton said.

“Lewie Coyle had that problem with his rib; he trained on Wednesday so we are expecting him to be fine.

“A couple of lads are having some precautionary fitness tests.

“It will probably be too soon for Hubby and Wes due to the nature of the knocks that they have picked up, which is frustrating for us but we have to adjust.

“We will assess after training and look forward to the challenge of playing Burton.”

Barton was critical of Burns for not letting him know that he was injured until a day before the Luton clash.

He was also frustrated with midfielder Kyle Dempsey, who took two minutes to come on after Husband was injured.

Luton scored their first goal in the time between Husband limping off and Dempsey entering the fray.

Barton said: “They want to play, not only for us as a football club but for their team-mates.

“The key is you have got to take a medium, long-term view.

“I get that they want to play but it has got to be in a sensible threshold because what we don’t want is for a player to play and then miss six to eight weeks because they are trying to play on with a knock or a niggle.

“They have got to communicate better so that they can make better informed choices.

“James Wallace was one that. if he would have played. he would have been out certainly until the New Year.

“That was nipped in the bud but it never should have got to that stage.

“I will never take away from them that they want to play; it is a nice trait to have but it has got to be sensible.

“I said to the lads I feel like I should not have to explain certain things.

“Where I have played – and the level of players I have played with – certain things are just done.

“I’m learning things can be done differently in different cultures and environments.

“I don’t feel I should have to tell people that if you are on the bench you have to be ready at all times to play in the game.

“Whether that be one minute or the 88th minute, you have to be ready to go on if required.”