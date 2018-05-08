Coyle leaves Fleetwood with awards at the double

Lewie Coyle says his double award at Fleetwood Town’s presentation night capped a good season on a personal level.

The 22-year-old departs the club following the completion of his season-long loan from Championship side Leeds United.

He goes away with a season’s worth of regular football under his belt as well as the club’s players’ player of the year trophy and the Junior’ Cod Army player of the year accolade.

The right-back had arrived last summer full of optimism for the campaign following Town’s run to the League One play-offs under Uwe Rosler in the 2016/17 season.

Instead, they battled it out at the opposite end of the table this time around, with John Sheridan’s arrival as manager in February helping steer them to 14th place.

Coyle said: “I’m delighted. It seems to cap off a really good year on a personal level for me.

“It is a shame we finished in the table where we did. I had high expectations coming here in the summer given how well the lads have done.

“But the players’ player is a big one for me. Of course the Junior Cod Army award is very special but I think the players’ player speaks volumes of who you are as a person, not just on the pitch but off it.

“It is a really nice way to end the season and I could not be more delighted with the awards.”

Saturday’s awards night, which followed on from Town’s 2-0 win against Walsall, saw Ash Eastham named the fans’ player of the year.

Ron Hughes was named fan of the year, with Angela Hargreaves picking up the Ted Lowery Trophy.

Bobby Grant was the community player of the year but could not collect his prize because of a hospital visit with a head wound he sustained during Saturday’s win.

Conor McAleny took home the goal of the year prize for his last-gasp strike at Oxford United, which earned Town three points and meant they were effectively safe from relegation.

The striker was pleased to take home the award but he is already looking ahead to next season and playing under Town’s incoming manager, Joey Barton.

McAleny said: “I was happy with the goal and it’s got an award, so I’m definitely pleased.

“It was an up-and-down season but we finished it off OK. The new manager came in and did well, and that is a positive.

“But we have a new manager coming in now, so everyone is concentrating on that.”