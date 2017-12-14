Coyle: Fleetwood can't look beyond Bull fight

Lewie Coyle says Fleetwood Town are focused on the task of beating Hereford tonight, rather than dreaming of Jamie Vardy’s return to Highbury.

Lewie Coyle says Fleetwood Town are focused on the task of beating Hereford tonight, rather than dreaming of Jamie Vardy’s return to Highbury.

Town head to the Southern Premier League club’s Edgar Street home for tonight’s second-round replay (7.45pm), knowing victory would bring Vardy’s Leicester City to Highbury on January 6 for a 12.45pm tie to be televised on the BBC.

But Leeds loan star Coyle, who made his return from suspension and injury in the 1-1 draw with the Bulls at Highbury, says Town are looking no further than tonight’s clash.

He said: “We have all seen the draw, which is fantastic, but first we have got to get past Hereford.

“They made it difficult for us here but we are fully focused on going there and getting into the next round.

“We know what to expect. They will try to up their game even more to ensure they create a massive upset.

“We are going there to make sure that doesn’t happen and make sure we’re in the next round.

“RoslI’m sure it will be a difficult night but I’m confident we will come out on top.”

Coyle (left) was banned for three games after a red card at Chorley in the first round and the 22-year-old is raring to go tonight.

He said: “I see myself as a right wing-back but it is good to be versatile and able to fill in the spots when needed. It is nice to be back after suspension, fully fit and looking to crack on.”

Dan Mooney has become the third Fleetwood development squad player to join National League North club Chorley on loan.

Mooney has swapped Bamber Bridge in the Northern Premier League for the Magpies on a youth loan deal.

The 18-year-old Wales U19 midfielder will team up with Town’s Nick Haughton and keeper Matty Urwin at Victory Park.