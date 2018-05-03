Consistency the key to success for Fleetwood says Nicholson

How can Fleetwood bounce back to a top-half finish in League One next term? For first-team coach Barry Nicholson the answer is simple: consistency.

He says it was a key ingredient in Town’s successful 2016/17 season, when they finished fourth.

Nicholson also points to this term’s surprise package Shrewsbury and says the success of Paul Hurst’s side is down to consistency.

He says the secret of consistency is something the club and its incoming boss Joey Barton will need to discover in order to battle it out at the right end of the table next season.

Sixteenth-placed Fleetwood’s League One status was mathematically assured last weekend as was Walsall’s on Tuesday, meaning neither side will have anything to play for but pride when they meet at Highbury on Saturday, though Barton is expected to watch John Sheridan’s final game as head coach from the stands.

Nicholson wants to see that consistency Town enjoyed under Uwe Rosler last season return when the players come back for pre-season.

The coach said: “I think it is a league where you have to be consistent.

“I think that showed last season. We were really consistent with our performances, with our clean sheets and our defending. That is how we won games.

“Shrewsbury have shown it this year. They have been really consistent in the way they play.

“They do not drop off their levels so much, while we have been up and down this season.

“It has been a bit of a rollercoaster and we have not played so well at times.

“It is about a bit of consistency at this level, and that is what we will be striving for from the players to get back on track next year.”