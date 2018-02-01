Cole seals 'perfect' move to Wigan on busy deadline day for Fleetwood

Devante Cole says he has joined his perfect club after leaving Fleetwood for Wigan Athletic on a busy transfer deadline day for Town.

Five months after a deadline-day move to Sheffield United fell through, the forward finally got his move and bade farewell to Highbury.

The 22-year-old has joined the League One leaders on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Cole made 77 League appearances for Fleetwood after signing from Bradford City two years ago and scored 17 goals, 12 of them this season.

Cole aims to continue that scoring form to help fire Wigan back up to the Championship and said: “I think if you just look at what they are doing this season, the way they are playing... everyone’s aim is to go and get promoted now.

“I think going forward it is a big club and when they are back where they should be I feel it is the perfect club for me to come to.

“I hope I can come here, keep on scoring and help the team get promoted.

“It is a strong League One team –that is probably why they are doing so well. Hopefully I can come in and add to what they have already got.

“I met the chairman (David Sharpe) and the manager (Paul Cook), and everything they had to say made me think, ‘Why would you not want to come here and be a part of it all?’

“I’m buzzing to get going, just happy I’m here now and looking forward to what is ahead.”

Cole was not the only deadline-day departure from Town, with defender Harvey Rodgers sealing a switch to League Two Accrington Stanley on a permanent deal, also for an undisclosed fee. Rodgers joined Town from Hull on a free transfer in the summer.

However, he failed to feature in League One for Uwe Rosler’s side, his five Town appearances all coming in cup competitions.

Filling his spot as central defensive back-up at Fleetwood is Manchester City starlet Charlie Oliver.

Oliver, 20, has joined on-loan until the end of the season and will battle it out with Ash Eastham, Cian Bolger and Nathan Pond for a starting spot.

Development squad striker Ashley Nadesan has joined League Two club Carlisle United on loan and 21-year-old Brazilian attacker Joao Morelli has joined Town on a permanent deal from Middlesbrough.

With clubs still able to loan players out to non-league, more transfer activity is anticipated within Town’s development squad next month.