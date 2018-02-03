Cole’s Wigan switch surprised Fleetwood Town boss Rosler

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler is surprised Devante Cole did not seal a Championship switch as Town begin life without the forward.

The striker joined fellow League One side Wigan Athletic on deadline day with Rosler thanking the 22-year-old for his performances over the last two seasons.

It means Rosler now has Ash Hunter, Wes Burns, Jordy Hiwula, Paddy Madden and Conor McAleny seeking a starting spot against Scunthorpe United.

Rosler said: “He expressed his wish on several occasions that he wanted to leave the club and we put a contingency plan in place by getting Paddy Madden in.

“We expected interest especially after the performances he has given.

“I personally thought a Championship club were going to come in for him but he goes to a club that will most likely be in the Championship next season.

“We thank him for his efforts, his contribution and we wish him all the best.

“We have healthy numbers up front and it was important for me to keep five recognised strikers.

“Having this flexibility and balance up front going into the second half was very important and I’m very happy to have Jordy, Ash, Wes, Paddy and Conor available because I think those five give us all sorts of variation.”

Town also lost centre-half Harvey Rodgers to Accrington Stanley on deadline day but acted swiftly to replace him with Manchester City loanee Charlie Oliver.

With Cian Bolger suspended Oliver goes straight into contention on Saturday.

“That was completely not planned,” Rosler said.

“We needed to bring in a centre half who can also play in a back three.

“I’m pleased we got that done so late. I hope Charlie can show that he is a very good player.”