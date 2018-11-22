Clint Hill says former QPR man Jose Bosingwa might vote for Harry Redknapp to do a Bushtucker Trial on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Clint Hill has been busy preparing for Fleetwood’s long trip to Plymouth Argyle this weekend but the Town assistant manager has found time to watch his old boss Harry Redknapp in the Australian jungle on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

And Hill says he won’t be voting for his manager at Queens Park Rangers to do a trial.

Redknapp was also Town head coach Joey Barton’s boss at Loftus Road from 2012-15.

Hill, who was given the Rangers captaincy by Redknapp, has watched his exploits on the ITV reality show with interest but won’t be voting for him to do a Bushtucker Trial.

He joked: “There could be a few who will! Jose Bosingwa might be one of them!”

The Portuguese full-back, caught on camera smiling when his QPR team were relegated in 2013, was called a “maggot” by Barton and labelled a “disgrace” by Redknapp in his autobiography.

Hill said: “I’m all right with Harry and he was all right with me. He played me in a lot of games and made me captain.

“I will see what trial is on and see if I fancy putting a few quid in.”

Hill expects Redknapp to turn grumpier in the jungle if the food starts to run out.

He said of Redknapp: “He’s been great entertainment. He’s got some good stories, though, hasn’t he?

“At the moment he seems to be enjoying it but he has been in the luxury camp and has had good food, so I will wait until he starts on rice and beans and gets grumpy. You might see a different side of him then !”

Former defender Hill doubts he would be invited on to the programme but says he would be up for the challenge.

He added: “I’d never get invited on there! I don’t have that kind of profile.

“But my little girl asked me and I said I’d love to do it. It would be a great challenge.

“I’d lose a few pounds and might get my six pack back!”