Clint Hill believes Fleetwood Town are still in the running for a League One play-off place

Fleetwood Town coach Clint Hill joked that nobody wants to claim the final League One play-off spot with nine games of the season left.

Although Town have suffered back-to-back defeats to Walsall and Coventry City within the last week, Joey Barton’s players still have a chance to catch a Doncaster Rovers side sitting in that final play-off position.

Hill is determined to rack up the points, starting today when they host 12th-placed Plymouth Argyle.

He said: “If there are points for promotion I’m always heading that way.

“It just does not seem that someone wants to nick that final play-off spot at the moment.

“They keep giving us a chance to try and get in there as a few other teams do too.

“We are still in with a shout with something to play for, which is the main thing.

“Now we just have to execute the plan on Saturday to get the win.”

Although Hill says Town will finish where they deserve to come May, he maintained that a top-10 finish would be a positive given last season’s relegation battle at Highbury.

He said: “When you reflect on the season you always think we could have had seven, eight, nine points more.

“Over the course of the season, where you finish is where you deserve to be.

“If we finish top 10, top eight, has it been a good season? I think so considering where the club was last season.

“Could we have been better? Maybe, but in general, if we do finish in that top 10 then it is a positive end to the season.”

Prior to that Walsall defeat last Saturday, Town had been unbeaten on the road in 2019.

However, with just one win at Highbury since the turn of the year, Hill says Town need to fix that consistency in the final nine games of the season.

He said: “It has been a frustrating season in terms of we have been really good away from home, then couldn’t really get it going at home.

“Then we were really good at home and sometimes it did not work away from home.

“We are struggling with building that consistency of a run of results that will help you get in that top six.

“I think there was a period of seven or eight games without defeat and we’d like more of that really.

“That is the gauge you need to get in that top six.”