Ched Evans wants to get Fleetwood Town's show on the road

Ched Evans has credited the Cod Army, the pitch and the confidence factor for Fleetwood’s fine home form as Town turn their attention to ending a run of five successive away defeats in League One at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

READ MORE: How Fleetwood's Ash Hunter became the assists king of England

Fleetwood are unbeaten in six in the league at Highbury and aim to take that form on to the road by building on last weekend’s 1-0 home win over Burton Albion.

Evans branded the conditions for that game the worst of his whole career but he praised the home faithful for sticking by Town for the entire game.

The eight-goal striker said: “I don’t know what made them stay because I was absolutely freezing. If I was them,

“I’d have left in the first five minutes.

“But fair play to them, they did really well for us on Saturday and even after the game they were still there clapping us off in freezing temperatures.”

Fleetwood’s early-season form away from home was good but the team’s fortunes have changed and Town are now faring better at home.

And Evans believes he knows why. The 29-year-old said: “The fans and the pitch suit us. We get it watered and we feel much more confident when we play at home. We feel we can put pressure on teams because of the size of the pitch.

“If you look at the first few games of the season when we were not getting wins, I think you just go back to basics and that suited us really well.

“If you look at the injuries we have had, it has been hard to keep that starting XI going.

“I just think we go to Bristol with the momentum of the win over Burton and hopefully it will be a much easier day to play football.”

Evans is one of several Town players who have struggled to shake off injuries this season. The on-loan Sheffield United man has been dealing with a shoulder problem.

And with attacker Wes Burns, left-back James Husband, midfielder James Wallace and skipper Craig Morgan all doubts for Saturday’s trip to the south-west, Evans says that keeping everyone fit will be a key factor in the second half of the season.

He added: “I just think as a team we need to keep players on the pitch, keep them fit and keep performing.

“I think when you look at our squad, it is a strong squad when everyone is fit.

“That is the main priority for us, and if we have a fit squad we will go into the second half of the season more confident.”