Ched Evans backs Ashley Nadesan for a starring role at Fleetwood Town

Ched Evans says Ashley Nadesan is a totally different person and player to the one who went to Carlisle United at the start of the term.

Evans arrived on loan at Highbury from Sheffield United in the summer and added to the club’s formidable striking options.

The arrival of another striker, Chris Long, meant Nadesan was sent on loan to Carlisle, for whom the 24-year-old scored nine times in the first half of the season.

Long has since left the club, joing Blackpool, with Nadesan (pictured) returning from Cumbria to compete for a starting spot.

He made his first league start for Town since joining from Horley Town in the summer of 2016 in the 2-2 draw with Oxford United a fortnight ago, followed by further appearances against Rochdale and in the midweek 3-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

“He has been brilliant,” Evans said of Nadesan.

“I came in pre-season and I think he is a totally different person and player.

“His last three performances have been solid and he has been a massive credit to the team.

“He works his socks off and it makes mine and Paddy’s life easier.

“If he keeps it up his confidence will keep growing.

“I think he will do really well.”

Evans made it 12 goals for the season with a double at Wimbledon, leaving him four behind Madden.

Wes Burns, who was moved to right-back in midweek, has seven goals so far, as does Ash Hunter who came off the bench in midweek to score late on.

Evans said: “He’s (hunter) not been in the team but came on and made an impact which is good for him and will be really good for his confidence.

“Paddy Madden, wherever he plays, he will score goals.

“If you look at the partnership we have got we both score, both get assists and I think Paddy complements me, I complement him.

“You throw Ash and Wes in there and it is a strong front line.”

Evans had returned from a two-match ban for using foul and abusive language towards referee Brett Huxtable in the tunnel after the 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Evans had been sent off that day but that red card was overturned on appeal.

However, he was retrospectively banned before returning when Town lost their appeal against Lewie Coyle’s red card at Rochdale.

He said: “I thought the suspension was harsh.

“I missed the last two games which were pretty important in our season.

“To come back and get the result was more important than the goals.”