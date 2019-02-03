Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer says collapse of Fleetwood Town hero Ched Evans' deadline day move to Bolton Wanderers scuppered his recruitment bid

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer revealed the collapse of Ched Evans' deadline day move to Bolton Wanderers hampered his own recruitment bid.

The striker was ready to join Wanderers on Thursday but, with his parent club Sheffield United failing to activate a 24-hour recall clause in his season long loan deal at Fleetwood Town, it needed the Blades, Evans and Town to sing an agreement to end it early.

United and Evans signed the cancellation form but Town stuck to their guns and held on to their man.

They were rewarded as Evans scored the only goal in Saturday's 1-0 win against Charlton at Highbury.

However, if Evans' transfer to Bolton had gone through, then the Wanderers would have sent a player - believed to be Erhun Oztumer - to Charlton.

Bowyer said: "We thought he (Evans) was gone to be honest.

"Because Ched did not go to the club he was meant to go it meant we could not bring in this other player.

"Joey (Barton, Town boss) has done well to keep hold of him; he's a good striker, especially in this division.

"I don't know how he managed to keep him but he did and he hurt us on Saturday."