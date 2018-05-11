Chairman Pilley dismisses 'myth' about Fleetwood signings

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley branded suggestions his head coaches do not have a say on recruitment as a “myth”, with Joey Barton set to put his stamp on Town’s squad.

George Glendon, Luke Higham, Ricardo Kip, Chris Neal and Sebastien Des Pres have all been released ahead of Barton’s arrival on June 2.

The rest of Fleetwood’s squad are under contract for next season and are preparing to meet their new boss for the start of pre-season on June 18.

More recruitment is expected this summer and Pilley says Barton will have a big say in what is a group effort, with technical director Gretar Steinsson, chief scout Steve Davis and himself all involved in recruitment meetings.

And Pilley says Barton’s predecessors also had an influence on which players were brought to the club.

The Town owner said: “Joey will have a massive say in our recruitment as all of our head coaches always have.

“I think there is a misconception. I can’t think of a player the club has ever signed who the head coach has not approved of.

“But there are only so many minutes in every day and I think responsibilities and roles need to be shared.

“We have people who will network and liaise with different clubs, agents etc... but ultimately we have meetings and that is where decisions are made.

“A lot of players’ names are thrown in by the head coaches or even the chairman on occasions!

“That is the way it works and I think it is a myth that any manager has not had a say on recruitment at Fleetwood.”

Barton will have his say on the squad once his FA ban expires. Pilley added: “I’m sure there will be conversations and he will be heavily involved in the recruitment after June 2.”

