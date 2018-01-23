Cargill poised to follow Bell out of Fleetwood Town

After one left-footed defender bade a fond farewell to Fleetwood Town, another looks set to follow Amari’i Bell through the exit door.

Baily Cargill’s loan spell from Bournemouth appears destined to end.

Reports surfaced in Scotland yesterday that Cargill had completed a loan move to SPL side Partick Thistle, ending his five months at Highbury.

However, an early end to the 22-year-old’s season-long loan was still unconfirmed last night, with Partick removing material about his signing from their official website.

Cargill has made 18 appearances for Town but has not featured in League One since being substituted at half-time in the 2-0 defeat to Gillingham last month.

He was not in the match-day squad for Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Blackburn and last featured in the Checkatrade Trophy win over Bury a fortnight ago.

Bell joined Blackburn last Friday but was ineligible to feature for his new club at Highbury the following day.

The 23-year-old took to social media to bid a fond farewell to the Cod Army and to thank chairman Andy Pilley for the opportunity to develop.

The left-back joined Town on a free transfer from Birmingham in the summer of 2015 and has moved on toTown’s League One rivals for a fee believed to be in the region of £300,000.

Bell missed just four league games during his time at Highbury and wrote on Instagram: “I’ve had a great time at Fleetwood and I want to thank everyone associated with the club who has helped me get to this next step in my career.

“I am grateful to Andy Pilley for the opportunity to come here and play so many games, which has helped me to develop as a player. You cannot ask for much more.”