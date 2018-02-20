Caldwell is bookies' choice for Fleetwood hot seat

Gary Caldwell is the bookies’ favourite to fill the vacant managerial hot-seat at Fleetwood but chairman Andy Pilley has stated Town will not rush to replace Uwe Rosler.

Pilley sacked head coach Rosler on Saturday after the 3-0 loss at Doncaster. It was Town’s seventh straight defeat in all competitions. Five of those have come in League One, leaving Town outside the relegation zone only because their goal difference is two better than 21st-placed Oldham’s.

Fleetwood now have 14 games to secure their status, with first team coach Barry Nicholson stepping up to the role of caretaker boss for tonight’s home clash with Portsmouth (7.45pm). He will be assisted by goalkeeping coach David Lucas.

A good start could stand Nicholson and Lucas in good stead to be put in charge at least until the end of the season, with Pilley praising the experienced duo and highlighting their popularity within the camp.

Sky Bet have Caldwell as the 2/1 favourite to replace Rosler permanently. The former Scotland defender has relegations on his CV with Wigan and Chesterfield.

He did guide the Latics straight back up to the Championship in 2015-16 before departing the following October with the club in another relegation battle they would lose.

He was appointed Chesterfield boss in January of last year but lasted only eight months, having suffered relegation to League Two

The 35-year-old does fit the Town profile of a young and hungry boss, as do Nicky Butt, Frank Lampard, Alan Stubbs and Chorley boss Matt Jansen, who are all prominent in the odds.

Experienced League One managers Stuart McCall and Phil Brown are also high on the bookies’ lists but seem unlikely candidates.

It is unlikely either would want to work as a head coach within the Town structure, which features Gretar Steinsson as technical director.

Club captain Nathan Pond called on Town’s supporters to get behind the team and the temporary bosses tonight.

He told the club website: “We are looking forward to this game now with new enthusiasm after a really positive session on the training ground.

“Barry Nicholson and Dave Lucas are the perfect pairing to take charge in the short term as they understand the players and have the respect which will be needed to get us out of this difficult patch.

“The run of results has been disappointing for us all and as a squad we’d like to thank Uwe Rosler for a memorable season last year. It’s one we’ll all always remember.

“We’ve now had time to refresh and get our minds together for Tuesday’s game and we want to look forward and move on as a team.

“Baz and Dave are now in charge and all the places in the team are up for grabs, something which was noticeable in training on Monday.

Most importantly, we need the fans behind us now. They were great against Shrewsbury when we got to 1-1 and we know we have two big home games coming up, so we need their support.

“We want to win every game, especially the home games, and our form at home hasn’t been the best. We need to turn that around against Portsmouth.

“We know that we need to pick up results and are determined to do so for everyone at the club, especially the supporters. Stick with us. We are confident together we can all turn this around.”