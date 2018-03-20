Cairns: No more communication breakdown at Fleetwood

Alex Cairns says his first clean sheet of the year was built on improved communication – something he feels had been lacking at Fleetwood this season.

Town head to fellow strugglers Rochdale tonight on the back of three straight draws under new boss John Sheridan.

And Cairnssays that the clean sheet in the home draw with Charlton on Saturday was massive for the whole team.

It was fuelled by communication all across the field from this term’s surprise relegation battlers, who were last year’s surprise promotion contenders.

And Cairns says Sheridan’s side have a solid base to build on as they bid to stay outside the bottom four .

The 25-year-old said: “I think that result was massive. The back four on Saturday were exceptional. I didn’t really have a save to make. They worked hard and the communication was there.

“I think if you are going to talk about something we have been lacking, I think the communication is probably what we have lacked.

“But at the weekend everything fitted together quite nicely.

“I feel we have a lot of leaders in the dressing room. Cian (Bolger) and Ash(Eastham) are two big characters and leaders.

“We have got the leaders – it is about getting the right mix and stuff like that.

“We have got three draws and I feel we could have won every one of those games, which is a good way to look at it.

“We’ve got a solid base and hopefully we can kick on from that.”

Second-bottom Dale are five points below Town but have three games in hand.

Cairns says both sides will see tonight’s game as winnable but he backed Town to get a first victory since they won 2-1 at Southend in January.

He said: “They will be looking at it the same way as us. We see this as a big opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to it and it will be nice to get some points on the board.

“We are working hard on the training pitch and buying into what the manager is doing. We are really going to try to take this game to

Rochdale.

“We have a big week (Town are at home to fourth-bottom Northampton on Saturday) and hopefully we will get points on the board.

“We’d like to have picked up more points than we have, but we’d definitely have taken that clean sheet at the weekend and a point from one of the biggest teams in the league.”