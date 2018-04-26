Cairns keen to give Sheridan the Fleetwood send-off he deserves

Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns says John Sheridan will be missed as Town bid to give their departing boss the send-off he deserves with top performances in the final two games of the season.

Fleetwood are not yet mathematically safe from relegation but are six points clear of the bottom four with a superior goal difference, meaning Joey Barton looks set to inherit a side in the third tier.

Sheridan steered them to that point after losing only one of his first nine games at the helm. But after defeats in their last two, his reign will end once Town have travelled to Peterborough and hosted Walsall.

Shot-stopper Cairns is one player to have thrived under Sheridan, keeping six clean sheets since the ex-Oldham boss replaced Uwe Rosler in February.

Cairns had just regained his place from Chris Neal before Rosler was sacked.

And now the 25-year-old wants to repay the faith shown in him by Sheridan by helping Town to bounce back from their 4-0 home defeat by promoted Wigan.

Asked if Sheridan would be missed, Cairns said: “Of course. He has been excellent for us.

“You look at the position we were in. I’m sad to see him go. But Football is football – managers come and go.

“It is nothing that we are not used to. The lads are going to give John the respect he deserves and put in the performance we did in the first 30 minutes against Wigan over 90.

“We will show him that we appreciate what he has done for us.

“John Sheridan has been different class with me, really good for me, and I’m happy with how I have performed in the last few games.”

It may not have been a season to write home about but the Cod Army are asked to vote for their favourites in the annual club awards.

Fans Awards Night will take place in Jim’s Bar at Highbury on Saturday May 5, after that final game against Walsall.

Voting is open now for the Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season, Fan of the Season, Junior Cod Army Player of the Season and Goal of the Season awards.

Additional awards, such as Community Player of the Year and Sponsors’ Player of the Year, will also be awarded on the night.

The awards will be presented from 8pm, when the full first-team squad and management will be in attendance.

Fans have until 5pm next Monday to vote online at

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/C68WMKF