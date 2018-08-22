Busted lip will not stop Fleetwood forward Madden's Scunthorpe return

A busted lip will not stop Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden making his first return to Scunthorpe tonight and he revealed he will celebrate if he finds the net.

Madden left Glanford Park to join Fleetwood in January after four years, 52 league goals and 177 league appearances for the Iron.

That record in itself shows it was a happy hunting ground for the Irish forward.

But Madden, who has netted twice in Town's opening three league games, says that despite retaining a good relationship with the fans and respecting the home faithful, he will celebrate if he adds to this season's two-goal tally this evening.

While he is still fighting with the dubious goals panel to see his strike in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Rochdale confirmed as his - rather than being recorded as an own goal - Madden heads to his old stomping ground in fine form.

He said: "I think I will celebrate. I'm a Fleetwood player now.

"The Scunthorpe fans know I respect them but as a striker I like to celebrate when I score goals because goals mean a lot to me.

"I'd like to think that the relationship I have with the club has been good, and there are a lot of good people there and great fans. But I'm a striker, so I will still celebrate."

Walking into the away dugout will feel strange but Madden says he has been around football long enough to handle the experience.

He said: " I spent four years there but I'm old enough and wise enough that it does not really faze me.

Going back there and being in the away dressing room will be strange but I will be raring to go and hopefully we can get a big three points.

"It will be a tough place to go but every league game is a tough game."

Madden left Glanford Park amid rumours of disagreements with ex-Fleetwood Town boss Graham Alexander.

Alexander soon followed Madden out of the exit door and the striker says his successor Nick Daws, who was pomoted from within, deserves his chance.

There will not be too many Scunthorpe faces familiar to Madden, though, after the changes in personnel which followed a second successive play-off failure.

Madden said of Daws: "Nick deserves that. He has been at the club for a long while. He knows his stuff, so I'm pleased he has got his chance.

"A lot of the lads I played with are recently gone, so there are a lot of new boys there.

"I don't really know a lot about the new lads but I'm sure the gaffer will know what strengths and weaknesses they have and how to exploit them."

Madden's lip was sliced open during the Rochdale game but that won't stop him making his first return to the Iron.

He said: "It is fine, just a little scratch! I just went up for a header and the left-back has elbowed me in the lip.

"That is the joys for football and jumping up for a header. I've been stiched up and you just get on with it!"