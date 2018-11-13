Bury 3 Fleetwood Town 1: MATCH REPORT

Fleetwood Town went crashing out of the Checkatrade Trophy with a 3-1 defeat at Bury but it was a game that could spell the end of the line for some of Town's first team wannabes.

Town have used this competition as a framework to give youngsters and first team squad players an opportunity and it was more of the same on Tuesday night.

But some did their causes more harm than good on a poor night for striker Chris Long, full-backs Eddie Clarke and Gethin Jones and keeper Paul Jones.

It will be one they will not want to watch the footage back of though two of Town's forgotten men injury hit Conor McAleny and Kyle Dempsey fought for the shirt and proved that they can make an impact in Barton's League One squad.

Once again Bobby Grant was missing from the squad as he continues to train with the U18 side.

Town boss Joey Barton made nine changes for the Checkatrade Trophy clash at Bury.

Only Nathan Sheron and Cian Bolger remained from the side that knocked National League North side Alfreton Town out of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Paul Jones, Gethin Jones, Eddie Clarke, Kyle Dempsey, James Wallace, Ryan Taylor, Harrison Biggins, Chris Long and Ged Garner all came into the side.

Lewie Coyle, Ash Eastham, James Husband, Ross Wallace, Ash Hunter, Wes Burns and Paddy Madden were all rested with Alex Cairns and Jason Holt moving to the bench.

Conor McAleny also returned from a hamstring injury to start on the bench with Dean Marney (calf) also starting on the bench.

Town needed to either win by a two goal margin or by over 3-2 to topple Leicester U23s and progress to the next round.

They made the perfect start Kyle Dempsey enjoying his attacking midfield role, picking the ball up, driving forward and blasting the ball past Mathew Hudson in the 14th minute.

But Bury got back in it after Ged Garner found himself in trouble in his own box.

Fresh off scoring his first goal in the 4-1 FA Cup win the forward gave away a penalty, fouling Neil Danns in the box.

Dominic Telford firing home from the spot in the 21st minute.

But Bury made mince meat of Town again in the 19th minute.

The Shakers took the lead in the 32nd minute as Telford slid in Chris Dagnell who fired past Jones.

Bury struck again soon after to clinch the tie as Dagnall's effort was palmed away by Jones but only into the path of Adams who blasted the ball home.

Clarke had been withdrawn due to injury and Barton made changes at the break hauling Long and Gethin Jones off and sending on McAleny and Marney on.

McAleny made a difference testing Hudson and impressing on his return but Town could not find the net and crashed out of the Trophy.

Fleetwood: P Jones, G Jones (McAleny), Sheron, Bolger, Clarke, Taylor, Biggins, J Wallace, Dempsey, Long (Marney), Garner. Subs: Cairns, Holt, McAleny, Marney, Baines, H Holgate.

Bury: Hudson, Miller, Stokes, Adams, Dagnall, Styles, Edwards, Cooney, Telford, Barjonas, Danns. Subs: Moloney, Thompson, Moore, Omotayo, Shotton, Hulme, Brown.--