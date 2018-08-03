Burns wants to wing it with Fleetwood Town

Wes Burns says he and fellow forward Ched Evans will be working together to try and earn his first Wales cap and an international return for Evans.

Burns, 23, has never featured for the Welsh senior team but his sparkling form for Town in his loan spell at the end of the 2015/16 season did see him called up to the pre-Euro 2016 training camp.

He did not make the cut but now he and Evans – who made the last of 13 international appearances for Wales against England in 2011 – want to fire Fleetwood Town up the table in League One and earn themselves a place in the Wales team too

“The former Wales U21 star said: “Definitely, I’ve spoken to Ched off the training pitch and we are ambitous to get into that Welsh set-up.

“So we have both said to each other ‘I’m going to help get you 10 goals or 10 assists this season’ so it is good competition for us.

“If we can both push each other then hopefully we can both make that Welsh squad.”

Burns and Evans have also swapped shirt numbers this season with the latter taking the number nine previously worn by Burns.

It is a case of new season, new number, new me for Burns who is relishing the number seven as he aims to be Fleetwood’s wing wizard.

He said: “Seven is an iconic number for me as a right-winger growing up.

“The likes of David Beckham were number seven and I’m happy with that.”

If selected for Saturday’s opener Burns would most probably start on the wide right role of the front three and for the Welshman, who netted twice in Town’s unbeaten pre-season campaign, the wing is his domain.

He said: “I think that is the area that I am most effective on the pitch.

“I have played there all my life growing up as a kid so it is just second nature to me, I know the dimensions of the pitch like the back of my hand so it is just second nature.

“That is one of the key things I have been working on getting my game as simple as possible and working on my strengths.”

Though Burns now it will be a fight for the shirt this season with Joey Barton having a host of options.

He said: “We have got loads of options in the front three now; myself, Paddy (Madden), Ched, Ash (Hunter), Conor Mac (McAleny), Bobby Grant.

“Kyle Dempsey has played there in pre-season too and got a few good goals so the competition is good but it is every man for himself in getting a starting place.

“Whoever starts there we know we can gel together because we have done it on the training ground and in games.”