Burns’ night built on Fleetwood Town training pitch

Fleetwood Town’s biggest Football League win will go down in history as Burns’ night and forward Wes says his first two-goal game is just the start.

Burns, 23, equalled his league tally for the whole of last season in Wednesday’s 5-0 rout at Glanford Park.

Fleetwood Town's Wes Burns

He and Ched Evans, who also bagged two, were virtually unplayable in a blistering 13-minute spell that saw Town steam into a 4-0 first-half lead.

And Burns, who was recalled to the starting line-up for the injured Kyle Dempsey, excelled in a wide attacking role.

The wing wizard has a new number seven shirt and is enjoying a new start as he aims to repay the faith of the fans and chairman Andy Pilley.

The goals have been in short supply since Pilley paid a six-figure sum to Championship club Bristol City to bring ex-loan star Burns to Highbury permanently in January last year.

Burns played a big role in ensuring Town’s survival in the 2015-16 season and now he is aiming to play a big part under Joey Barton.

The humble attacker is hoping to use ‘Burns night’ as a stepping stone as Town head to Charlton tomorrow.

He said: “To get two goals was great. It is the first time in my career I have got two in one game. It is obviously another step forward for me.

“The icing on the cake would have been to get the hat-trick but I will take the two!

“It is always good to get goals but this is just a stepping stone for me to push on.

“Obviously (I want to) repay the faith the fans have had in me and the chairman for the investment he made in me. I’m really happy for myself and the team.”

Burns also thanked the coaching staff, revealing both goals had been rehearsed on the training ground.

Last week it was practicing penalties which helped Town to win at Crewe.

This time it was first-team coach Steve Eyre’s one-on-one finishing work with Burns that transferred from Poolfoot Farm to the matchday arena.

Burns said: “Steve said I will get into those positions where I am one-on-one if I’m threaded through, so I have been working on different types of finishing. One of them – the little lift over the keeper – came off for me

“I can’t thank the coaching staff enough for working with me every day. It has come off, which is a delight.”

Images of Burns dancing after netting twice were posted on the club’s Twitter feed and he is hoping he does not get too much stick for them.

He said of his celebrations: “I think mine were quite bad, so I hope I don’t get too much abuse on group chats.”