Bristol Rovers 2 Fleetwood Town 1: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Alex Cairns 6.5

Not at fault for though goals and though aided by the woodwork and luck another string of solid saves. Continues to impress.

Lewie Coyle 6

Quiet first half but stepped up a gear in the second half when Town were down to 10. Showed grit and determination and so close to getting his first goal.

Nathan Sheron 6.5

A strong block in the opening stages and one of Town's stronger defenders in the first half. Defended well in the second 45 too. Continues to grow as a player game by game

Ash Eastham 6

The first half was sloppy by his normal standards but stepped up a gear when Town were up against it in the second half.

Ross Wallace 5.5

Could have done more to stop Reilly for the first Rovers goal.

Conor McAleny 5.5

Influential with the goal with his intelligent pass to Madden. But he needs to bring more than just that flash of talent to the table if he wants to keep his starting spot. Needs to bring more end product and make more of a mark on the game.

Jason Holt 5

Inconsistent, again. An unremarkable first half. Lost the ball too many times in the second half and got in the way of other players when attacking.

Dean Marney 6.5

A real gritty, determined performance. He showed his leadership qualities and was always there with a clearance or a tackle. Made his mark on the game.

Ash Hunter 6.5

Fleetwood's bright spark. Got his goal but could have had a couple more. Another yellow card.

Ched Evans 6

Battled away and was unfairly sent off. Town are appealing and are sure to win.

Paddy Madden 6

Again industrious and put a shift in for the team. Great hold up play for Hunter game but could have done with a bit more invention from him. Did a job defensively though.

Biggins on for McAleny 58: 6 Given a good chunk of minutes to press his claim for a start but did not use it particularly well. Got himself in trouble in his own half at times and needs to focus on the basics and simple passes.

Morgan on for Holt 7 65 Came on and gave Town added steel at the back. Pushed his claim for a recall to the starting line-up with an impressive cameo.

Taylor on for Hunter 85 A defensive substitute to help Town in the dying stages