Bradford City 0 Fleetwood Town 1: Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton delighted with win but 'baffled' by Bradford's current League One position

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton is 'baffled' by Bradford City's current league position but was left delighted by his side;s 1-0 win at Valley Parade.

Paddy Madden's 12th minute strike was enough to clinch victory for Town as they moved to within five points of sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers.

It was the first time since October that Town had recorded back-to-back wins in the league and Barton was pleased with the result over 23rd-placed City.

He said: "I think any good side builds knocks 10-12 of those 1-0s.

"The pitch is probably not at its best at this time of year which is the same for most grounds up and down the country.

"You have to manage the conditions.

"We knew coming into the game that Bradford were in the lower regions of the league.

"Their squad does not really befit that.

"You look at the size of this football club.

"You look at the attendance and they have a huge fanbase.

"There is an expectation.

"You look at the side and you are baffled by the position they are in because they are a good side with some very good players at this level.

"I thought we were excellent.

"We showed resilience, got our goal through Paddy Madden and James Wallace with the assist.

"Then the reality of it is you just have to get out of here with what you have got.

"The lads had to defend as a team.

"I thought to a man they were outstanding."