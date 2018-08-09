Bobby Grant lifts lid on transfer deadline day at Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton has said he is ready for anything this transfer deadline day and a Town player going nowhere, Bobby Grant, has lifted the lid on what the day is like for the squad.

After 5pm today EFL and Premier League clubs will be able to make no permanent transfer deals until January.

Championship clubs have been circling Town trio Kyle Dempsey, Cian Bolger and keeper Alex Cairns this summer and the club is braced for bids, but Barton has stressed his desire to keep hold of his star men and add players if they can improve his crop.

And Grant admits that deadline day fever can impact the players but only if they want to move away.

The 28-year-old has been at Town since 2015 and has no desire to leave with one more year remaining on his deal.

The attacking midfielder questioned why he would want to leave when he has a great manager and loves the club and its fans, who he thanked for their continued support.

Speaking about the window, he said: “I think it can (affect you) if you have had a good season or you don’t want to be at a club.

“For me personally, it does not affect me because I want to be here. I want to stay and I want to play for Fleetwood.

“But there might be other lads who do not want to be here. They might think that their time is up and (they should) get a move.

“If you are doing well and a bigger club comes calling, then it does turn your head.

“For me, I have nothing for my head to be turned by.

“I have a great manager here, there are great staff and the fans love me. I always appreciate their support.”

Grant nearly managed to prevent his new head coach’s first game in charge from ending in defeat against Wimbledon at Highbury last weekend.

Grant as well as everyone in the dugout and the stands thought his late strike had cancelled out Joe Pigott’s 60th-minute opener.

But the ball struck a post and Barton’s first game in charge ended 1-0.

Grant insists that rotten luck had no negative impact and has made him all the more determined to get on the scoresheet at Oxford United this Saturday.

He added: “To be honest, as soon as I hit it I thought it was in!

“I don’t even know how it stayed out and how it has gone round that side of the post, but that is football.

“On Saturday, if selected, I will be backing myself to score again.”