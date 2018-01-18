Blackburn closing in on deal for Fleetwood's Bell

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is hopeful of completing the signing of an unnamed left-back, understood to be Fleetwood’s Amari’i Bell, though he revealed a hitch is holding up the deal.

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler said that a deal had been agreed between the clubs for full-back Bell before Town’s 2-1 win at Southend United on Saturday.

Bell's contract at Highbury is up in the summer and the Town boss said the ball was in defender Bell’s court.

Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire that all personal details had been agreed with the unnamed player, though another issue was causing the deal to stall.

He hinted that might concern a financial element of the deal.

Mowbray said: “Are we getting closer to a left-back addition? Yes, I think so.

“There is nothing conclusively done but I can feel it tip-toeing towards a conclusion.

“I want to get what I feel is the right value for money rather than keep throwing money at things.

“I’m happy enough to walk away from any deal if we do not feel we are getting value for money, which is why it is stalling at the moment a little bit.

“I’d have to say in the defence of the player, it is not the player. The player is pretty adamant where he wants to go and play his football. It is just a bit more complicated.

“I would make it clear it is not the player stumbling around thinking he wants this and he wants that. All the personal stuff is agreed and done, and it fits well within our structure.

“I have got no complaints on that sort of stuff. That is not the hold-up.

“The hold up is something that I do not want to discuss. I am pretty sure it will get sorted and the right thing will happen for everybody.”

Rovers play Fleetwood at Highbury on Saturday, which means the left-back could make his Blackburn debut at Highbury if the deal is completed in time.