Biggins hoping for big chance with Fleetwood

He shone again for Fleetwood Town as the development squad clinched a place in the Lancashire FA Senior Cup final, and now Harrison Biggins hopes he has done enough to feature for the first team at Charlton on Saturday.

Biggins, 21, joined the club from Stocksbridge Park Steels in the summer but it was not until Barry Nicholson’s one game in charge as caretaker boss last month that he got his first League start.

And although midfielder Biggins has not started in either of John Sheridan’s two games at the helm, he has impressed off the bench.

Now, after sparkling once again in the development squad’s 2-0 win over AFC Fylde in the semi-final at Poolfoot Farm yesterday, he is pushing for a start at Charlton as Town embark on an 11-game race to retain their league status.

Speaking about another potential start, Biggins said: “That is something for them to decide. I can only do what I have done. Hopefully I have done enough but that is for the bosses to decide.”

As for that cup semi-final, he said: “It helps us guys who have not played an awful lot to get game-time. It helps if you are called upon in the league.”

Second half goals from Michael Donohue and Joao Morelli fired Town past Fylde and Biggins added: “Overall fairly comfortable. It was always going to be difficult against a non-league side, who have a slightly different way of playing and who like to get stuck in. We got told there would be an extra bit of spice to it but that all goes out of the window when you are playing. You just go to get the result.

“In the first half we had a lot of possession but did not get many shots off, and those we did have weren’t really testing them.

“Second half we put a lot more pressure on them and got our goals.

“There have been previous games when we would have got in this situation and crumbled a little bit and conceded, but we just did what we needed to and saw the game out.”