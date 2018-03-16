Biggins bidding to claim a Fleetwood Town starting spot

He’s been biding his time waiting for a shot at the first team – and Harrison Biggins is determined to make his mark and help Fleetwood Town stay in League One.

The 21-year-old followed in the footsteps of Jamie Vardy by swapping Stocksbridge Park Steels for Highbury.

After back-to-back cameos off the bench in John Sheridan’s opening two games, the 1-1 draws with MK Dons and Plymouth Argyle, Biggins has his eye on a starting spot at Charlton Athletic this weekend.

Though he is aware that competition for places is ripe, Biggins hopes for another chance after another sparkling performance for the development squad in their midweek Lancashire Senior Cup win against AFC Fylde.

He said: “Everyone has got competition.

“I’ve been fighting to get my place for a while now, since November, December; now it is happening I’ve just got to take it by the scruff of the neck.

“I do have plenty of confidence when I go and play.

“Maybe that does help a little bit but we have to go to Charlton now and get three points.”

It was Barry Nicholson who gave Biggins his first Football League start when he was caretaker boss for Town’s defeat against Portsmouth last month.

Biggins hopes he can repay that faith by playing a role in Fleetwood’s bid to climb out of the bottom four.

He said: “I can’t thank Baz enough; ever since I have been here he has always helped me out.

“Against Portsmouth he gave me my chance and I will thank him for that.

“I will keep doing what I am doing and hopefully I repay him.”

Nicholson, however, is not the only former footballer helping Biggins’ rise.

His dad Wayne had a long career as a striker for Burnley, Manchester City, Stoke and Barnsley amongst others.

“He is just pleased with how I’ve done,” Biggins said.

“He does not give me much advice, obviously the gaffer and staff help me out most but then when I go home he has his little chat with me.”