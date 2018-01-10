Bell in Fleetwood squad for Southend as Cardiff interest cools

Fleetwood’s Amari’i Bell is reported to be no longer a target for Cardiff City, with Town’s League One rivals Blackburn Rovers now in pole position to sign the left-back.

Bell, 23, will be out of contract this summer and it is no secret Town are willing to sell this month – but only for the right price.

WalesOnline is reporting that Bell (above) is now off Cardiff boss Neil Warnock’s radar, according to their sources at the Bluebirds

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler revealed last weekend that Town had bids on the table for three of their players. The Gazette understands the trio are Bell, Devante Cole and England Under-17 keeper Billy Crellin, who is yet to make his first-team debut.

Assistant head coach Rob Kelly, who took yesterday’s press conference ahead of the trip to Southend, would not be drawn on speculation.

Asked if 12-goal Cole and Bell would travel south with the squad, Kelly said: “We are travelling with our usual squad. Anyone who is registered to play has earned a place on that bus down there and will be on there.”

Kelly stressed he is not involved in transfer dealings but he said: “I do think we have good players. A lot of the focus is on young players but we have good experienced players here, players with games under their belts.

“I understand why other clubs at a higher level are looking and are interested in buying our players.

“We like to keep as many good players as we can but we know the model of our club, and if the right bids come along and the chairman is happy with the circumstances, then things will happen for the benefit of the player and the club. But at the moment we are just going a little bit day to day and enjoying having them here.”

The Gazette understands Leeds United are not planning to recall loan full-back Lewie Coyle from Fleetwood this month. Speculation that the Championship club may do so has grown since an injury to their first-choice Luke Ayling.

Town have three new signings competing for a spot in Saturday’s squad – striker Paddy Madden, defender Gethin Jones and experienced midfielder Toumani Diagouraga.

George Glendon is not expected to play this weekend due to his ongoing rape trial in Grimsby, while Ash Eastham is an injury doubt after his early exit from Saturday’s drawn FA Cup third-round tie with Leicester.

The video assistant referee (VAR) will be used in Tuesday’s replay at King Power Stadium.