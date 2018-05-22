Barton will leave nothing to chance says new Town recruit Eyre

Steve Eyre will be by Joey Barton’s side when he takes over at Fleetwood next month, and he assured the Cod Army that the new boss will leave no stone unturned to make a success of his first managerial role.

Eyre, confirmed yesterday as a new member of Town’s backroom team, has known Barton since he was a 14-year-old schoolboy at Manchester City.

Eyre, 46, coached at City for more than two decades and will be reunited with Barton after he officially becomes Town head coach on June 2.

Barton is unable to take a hands-on rule until that date due to his FA ban for breach of betting rules.

However, he did attend matches as John Sheridan steered the side to League One safety and Eyre says Barton will have done his research thoroughly.

There have been departures among last season’s squad already, with long-serving skipper Nathan Pond and veteran keeper Chris Neal both joining Salford City last Thursday, while midfielder George Glendon is another to have left the club.

And speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire before his new role was confirmed as one of Barton’s right-hand men, alongside with Clint Hill, Eyre said Barton deserves his shot at management.

The ex-Rochdale boss and most recently Chesterfield assistant manager said: “Me knowing Joey as I do, I’m sure he has been at games over the last few weeks or had people working for him at games. He loves football for a start.

“I can say from knowing him since he was a 14-year-old schoolboy footballer at Manchester City that he deserves this chance to extend his footballing career.”

Speaking last month, Eyre added: “Joey Barton is not hands on at the moment with the team on the training pitch or on a match day, but there is no doubt he will leave no stone unturned.

“He will know everything about the players. He will just not have been into battle with them.”

Eyre expects Barton to listen to experienced people arund him but also to be fully clued up himself.

He explained: “The club might just be hoping that Joey, with his leadership and his knowledge, will be the one who goes ‘yes’ or ‘no’ but I think it will be a collective.

“It will not just be Joe as soon as he goes in but I’m pretty sure he will know far more about Fleetwood Town than people would believe.

“I don’t think he will make too many wrong choices, if any at all.”