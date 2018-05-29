Barton out to take Fleetwood to new level says assistant

It is less than a week until Joey Barton takes up his head coach’s role at Fleetwood Town and can finally break his silence on his plans for his first managerial job.

But before we hear from Barton, whose ban from football for breaching FA betting rules expires on Saturday, his new assistant Clint Hill has already hinted at Barton’s aims for the new campaign.

Barton’s former QPR and Rangers team-mate Hill revealed his new boss had spoken about the progress being made at Andy Pilley’s club years before he accepted the position of head coach.

Those staggering six promotions since Pilley took over in 2003 are what have lured Barton and Hill to the club.

Hill, who is hanging up his boots at the age of 39 after playing for Carlisle United in League Two last season, says the new management team have their eye on higher things and a historic first promotion to the Championship.

He said: “I’ve known Joe a good few years and I know the relationship he had with the chairman here.

“It was always going to be a club that wanted to progress and Joey was always talking about it.

“The journey they have had has been fantastic.

“We know that if we can get that culture right in the dressing room and give the lads everything they need to perform on the pitch, then hopefully we can carry on to higher things.”

One factor that could boost that rise is Town’s multi-million pound Poolfoot Farm training complex.

And ex-Premier League defender Hill says Town have some of the best facilities he has seen in his long career.

And Town’s new first- team coach is relishing making use of them when pre-season training begins on June 18.

He added: “The facilities at the training ground are top-notch, some of the best I’ve seen in the game I’ve been in for 20 years.

“To walk around the ground was good and I can’t wait to get started.

“It will be very interesting.”