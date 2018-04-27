Barton backed to be a success at Fleetwood Town

Will Joey Barton hang up his boots when he takes on the Fleetwood head coach role?

One person who knows him very well, his cousin Josh Wilson, expects him to do just that to focus on his first managerial role.

Wilson is currently hoping to recover from injury to help Chorley’s National League North play-off glory.

Barton has been spotted watching his cousin’s non-league team while he serves his ban for breaching FA betting rules, after which he will take over from John Sheridan at Highbury.

“I’m delighted for him,” Wilson said. “I personally think he will hang up his boots because he will want to put all of his effort into his management side.

“He has a vast amount of experience that he can pass onto his players and I think he will be better off doing that for the sidelines.

“He only ever wants to win and succeed and I think he will take that into his coaching career.

“I don’t expect him to be an immediate success; it is like a brand new step into any unknown. It will take time but what I can guarantee is that in time he will be a success.”