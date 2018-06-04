Barton and Boe make themselves at home at Fleetwood Town

Alfie Boe rocked Highbury on the same day Joey Barton became Fleetwood Town’s head coach.

As local hero Boe gave his Homecoming concert on Saturday, Barton started his first managerial job, his ban for breaching FA betting rules having expired.

Barton, who will meet the press today, took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

He wrote: “Delighted to take over as head coach of Fleetwood Town. I’m really looking forward to joining a forward-thinking football club.”

Singer Boe entered the spirit by wearing a new red and black, collared Hummel shirt for the second half of Saturday night’s show.

Many Fleetwood fans thought the tenor was unveiling their new kit after the club had announced they would be changing manufacturer from Puma to Hummel. Hummel will provide the home and away kit next season, though the top worn by Boe is part of a new leisure range.

The home strip will retain Town’s traditional red and white colours, with the away kit a vibrant change of design.

The new kits will be unveiled this month and should be available to purchase in early July, ahead of the pre-season trip to Budapest, Hungary.

Other teams wearing the Hummel chevrons next season will include the Denmark national side, Danish Superliga club Brøndby IF, Bundesliga side SC Freiburg and Championship side Middlesbrough.

Founded in 1923, Danish firm Hummel is one of the oldest sport brands in the world and Fleetwood Town chief executive Steve Curwood said: “Hummel are a big name brand known around the world and we hope our supporters will enjoy the new bespoke kits ahead of the new season.

“We’re hoping for a successful four years working together with Hummel.”

Fleetwood Town’s new take on a season ticket, the Onward Card, went on sale on Friday.

After a mixed reaction to the scheme, chairman Andy Pilley and Curwood held a meeting on Saturday and Pilley revealed the club is working on a solution.

The initiative requires supporters to pay for their card by entering into a direct debit agreement with a finance company, Zebra Finance.

The card provides admission to Town’s 23 home league games and other benefits.

However, some fans are unhappy at being asked to sign up to an initial 10-month contract.

Fans can pay for the card monthly or in full but must first sign up to the agreement.

The scheme is designed to entice new fans and the club says supporters can opt out each summer.

Pilley tweeted on Saturday: “Another busy day at the ticket office @ftfc. However I am aware of some concerns over the method of purchase. We are working on finding a solution to keep everyone happy.”