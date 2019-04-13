Barnsley FC confirm South Yorkshire Police investigating 'incident' in tunnel after claims Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton attacked Daniel Stendel

Barnsley Football Club have confirmed that South Yorkshire Police are investigating an alleged incident after their 4-2 victory over Fleetwood Town.

Barnsley goal scorer Cauley Woodrow took to social media after the game claiming that Barton had attacked Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel in the tunnel after the game.

Sky Sports also ran allegations claiming the police are investigating.

The Gazette understands that Stendel was knocked to the ground in the tunnel after the game.

Fleetwood Town declined to comment on the allegations but Barnsley have issued a club statement.

The statement confirmed an incident in the tunnel and that a police investigation is taking place.

They wrote: "The club can confirm there was an alleged incident in the tunnel area that took place following the conclusion of today’s match, which South Yorkshire police are currently investigating.

"The Club is assisting the police with its enquiries and, as a result, we are not in a position to make any further comment at this time.