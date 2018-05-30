Association launches appeal to help preserve Fleetwood Town history

Fleetwood Town have launched an appeal for artefacts from the club’s past for their growing archive.

While a new dawn may be looming with Joey Barton’s arrival as head coach, the club is also taking a step back in time.

Town’s history dating back to 1908 will top the agenda at the club’s next Past Players Association meeting at Poolfoot Farm on Thursday, June 7 (10am).

Association secretary Tony Collier (pictured) has urged anyone with any memorabilia from years gone by – from team sheets and programmes, to photos, scarves and shirts – to bring them to the meeting or get in touch.

Collier said: “I have often looked at the many houses in Fleetwood, particularly those within close proximity to Highbury Stadium, and wondered if the attics contain any old items relating to the club just lying gathering dust. It would be wonderful if people could take a look and see what they have.

“I am fascinated to know what is out there and for such memorabilia to see the light of day would be fantastic.

“While we do have quite a lot of items of interest in the club archive, we are most eager to add more.

“We have a history which goes back in excess of 100 years, and while the more recent times have been hugely successful this hasn’t always been the case.

“Unfortunately, on three separate occasions previous incarnations of the club have folded but the bad times as well as the good times are all key to telling the fascinating story of Fleetwood Town.

“We understand, of course, that some people might have items which have sentimental value but we can assure those who are willing to donate memorabilia that it would be well looked after.

“Failing this, if anyone has items which they are prepared to loan to allow us to copy or photograph, we would be delighted to hear from them.

“Old photographs can be most poignant as they are snapshots in time which often tell their own unique story.

“Team line-ups, action shots and old photos of the stadium I find extremely interesting. I have seen a few photographs of the ground when it was sadly lying derelict. These are somewhat depressing and yet fascinating at the same time and I would love to see more.

“Old medals, player contracts, programmes, badges and newspaper cuttings are all items which we are keen to obtain.”

If you can help contact phil.brown@besutilities.co.uk or tony.collier@fleetwoodtownfc.com or ask at the Highbury club shop any weekday between 9am and 5pm.