Ash Eastham sure Fleetwood will head in right direction with season at crossroads

Ash Eastham has a message to the Fleetwood fans: “Stick with us because we believe we will have a successful season.”

Town head to Plymouth tomorrow with an even split of six wins, six draws and six defeats from 18 League One games.

They sit 12th in the table, four points off the play-offs and seven from the drop zone.

At the same stage last season Town had two more points (26), were ninth in the table but ended up battling relegation.

In 2016-17 Pool were 10th on 25 points at the same stage. Their 18th game was a 2-1 win over Chesterfield that sparked an 18-game unbeaten run that catapulted Uwe Rosler’s side into the play-offs.

Given the contrasting second halves of the past two seasons, Eastham knows just what an unbeaten run or a dip in form can do.

And as they head to relegation-battling Argyle on the back of a 0-0 home draw with Walsall, Eastham believes the class of 2018/19 is capable of success.

The 27-year-old is also proud of the youth that is coming through Fleetwood’s academy, such as Nathan Sheron, 21, who has made his debut this term and become a first-team regular.

And Eastham wants the Cod Army to share his belief in this squad.

He said: “It has been a tough one to gauge. We have the same number of wins, draws and losses. We are in that mid-zone at the moment.

“Before you know it you could be kind of looking over your shoulder.

“The old cliche of taking each game as it comes is really important.

“After Plymouth away we have Coventry at home on Tuesday. If you win two games, you could potentially be back in the top six before you know it and everyone would be going, ‘Aren’t Fleetwood doing well?’

“I have every confidence in this squad. I train with them day in, day out. I see the strength we have got, the experience we have got and the youth that is coming through.

“The young lads on the pitch who the fans might not have expected to see are playing really well.”

