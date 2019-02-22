Andy Managan returns to Fleetwood Town to join Joey Barton's first team coaching staff

He was part of the Fleetwood Town team that gained promotion to the Football League in 2012 and now Andy Mangan has returned to Highbury to join Joey Barton's coaching staff.

The forward left Highbury in 2013 but after ending his contract at League One side Accrington he has decided to make the switch into coaching.

Mangan is expected to hang up his boots now that he has joined Town to become Joey Barton's fourth first team coach.

He joins Barry Nicholson, Steve Eyre and Clint Hill in Barton's team on a contract that will run until the end of the season.

It was Mangan who brought Barton training to Town during his stint at the club in 2011-13 when the ex-midfielder had fallen out of favour at QPR.

Along with his commitments to the first team, Mangan will continue to coach the club’s Under 16s side, a role he has held since August last year.

And Barton hopes the supporters welcome him back.

He said: "When the opportunity came up to bring Mangs back to Fleetwood it was one that we wanted to take.

“We feel that he will add to our growing culture at the football club, and will complement the coaching staff that currently work with the first team.

“I’m sure the supporters will join me in welcoming him back to Highbury.”