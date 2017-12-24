All that Fleetwood Town's Eastham wants for Christmas ....

Ash Eastham says the only gift he wants this Christmas is for Fleetwood to return to winning ways.

Back-to-back disappointing home defeats to Peterborough and Gillingham have left Town with just one win in 12 League One games.

And Eastham says a festive schedule that features games at Oldham, Bury and Bradford in the space of seven days is massive.

He said: “Our form in the last eight to 10 games is relegation form.

“Before we know it, especially losing to a team below us like Gillingham, you start looking over your shoulder and that is the situation we are in at the moment.

“We are in over Christmas and we have to be.

“We have to be fully committed to this schedule of three games in the coming days.

“It is massive for us and it is a period when we can either start to look back up towards the top end of the table or we can cause ourselves problems. The sooner we realise that the better.”

The bid to upturn their fortunes starts today at Oldham’s Boundary Park and Eastham says improvement will be needed across the park in order to get a result.

He said: “It really is the old cliche – the sooner we get back to basics the better.

“We are kind of dilly-dallying and not looking like a team with any identity or any way of being successful at this moment in time.

“We have said that and agreed as a dressing room. The sooner we get the press right from the front, win our tackles, win our headers, win our duels all over the pitch from back to front, then I guarantee results will start to change.”